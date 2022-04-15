Logo
Juventus among those acquitted in Italian accounting investigation
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia – Quarter Final - Juventus v U.S. Sassuolo - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - February 10, 2022 A Juventus fan holds a flag and a banner REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/Files

15 Apr 2022 11:58PM (Updated: 15 Apr 2022 11:58PM)
All 11 soccer clubs, including Juventus and Napoli, and 59 individuals have been cleared by Italy's Federal Court following an accounting investigation involving capital gains, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said on Friday.

A report by the Supervisory Commission for Serie A clubs (COVISOC) into player trading activity was carried out and submitted to the Federal Prosecutor last year, with an investigation then launched.

However, the Federal Court cleared all those under investigation, including Juve president Andrea Agnelli, current Tottenham Hotspur managing director Fabio Paratici and Napoli chief Aurelio De Laurentiis.

"The National Federal Court chaired by Carlo Sica has acquitted all the companies, managers and administrators of the clubs that had been referred by the Federal Prosecutor for having accounted for capital gains and rights to the services of players for values in the financial reports exceeding those permitted by accounting principles," the FIGC statement read.

"The reasons will be disclosed in the next few days."

Capital gains through exchange deals have been discussed in Italy in recent years, due to the difficulty of establishing a precise market value for players who are included in swap deals.

According to Italian media reports, the Federal Prosecutor had been investigating the possibility of inflated valuations to help clubs balance their books.

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

