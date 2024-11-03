Juventus back to winning ways with 2-0 success at Udinese

:Juventus got a 2-0 win at Udinese after an own goal by Maduka Okoye and Nicolo Savona's strike in Serie A on Saturday, as the visitors snapped a three-game winless run in all competitions.

Following a Champions League defeat and two league draws, Juve remain unbeaten in Serie A and provisionally moved up to third on 21 points, level with second-placed Inter and four behind leaders Napoli, both with a game in hand.

Thiago Motta's side dominated from early on and took the lead in the 19th minute when Khephren Thuram's shot struck the far post before bouncing off goalkeeper Okoye's back and into his own net.

Savona doubled the lead when he slammed home a loose ball after another rebound off the post from Kenan Yildiz's shot in the 37th minute.

The hosts tried to push forward after the break but were unable to pose any real threat, with Lorenzo Lucca's header against the bar late on the closest they came to scoring.

The defeat leaves Udinese seventh on 16 points, three points shy of the European places.

"This is a team victory, because we interpreted the match in the best way," Juve coach Motta told DAZN. "In the first half, we could have played a bit more because Udinese allowed us to build from the back, the initial build-up.

"We moved the ball around and sometimes found some very interesting situations, but we lacked some depth at that moment, especially with our wingers

"Udinese have great confidence at the moment, we were good at compacting and playing."

Juventus next play at Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday before hosting city rivals Torino in Saturday's derby.

"Today we have to enjoy this important victory for us and recover in view of Tuesday when the Champions League returns," Motta added.

"It will be very interesting to play against Lille. They have an extra day of recovery because they played yesterday, we will have to rest well to face this match well."