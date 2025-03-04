Juventus beat Verona 2-0 with late Thuram, Koopmeiners goals

TURIN, Italy : Late goals from Khephren Thuram and Teun Koopmeiners earned Juventus a 2-0 home win against Hellas Verona in Serie A on Monday as Thiago Motta's side extended their winning run to five games.

Juventus held a lion's share of possession and created nearly 30 chances but struggled to break the deadlock with most of them missing the target, while visiting goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo produced a string of saves to deny the rest.

But Thuram found a way past the heroic Verona keeper in the 72nd minute, scoring with first touch from around the penalty spot, and Koopmeiners doubled the lead with a low shot from a tight angle in the 90th.

Juventus are fourth in the standings on 52 points, six off leaders Inter Milan and two above Lazio in fifth. Verona are 14th, four points above the relegation zone.