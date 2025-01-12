Juventus boss Motta laments yet another draw after Torino derby stalemate

Juventus coach Thiago Motta lamented his side's performance in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Torino, stressing that there have been "too many draws" after taking the lead in their recent games.

Juventus are unbeaten in their Serie A campaign but have drawn more than any other side in the league, enduring a 12th stalemate in 19 games after Nikola Vlasic cancelled out Juve's early opener by Kenan Yildiz.

"We started well, but after taking the lead we dropped too deep, allowing them to create chances. We could have been more aggressive or avoided letting them reach that dangerous area," Motta told reporters.

"We can do better from the point of view of aggressiveness. We didn't finish in the right way to win the game. In the locker room we talked about this situation.

"Definitely too many draws, especially after leading games. With a young squad and some injuries. Never an excuse, we’ve lost only two matches in all competitions."

A depleted Juventus travelled to city rivals Torino without striker Dusan Vlahovic, sidelined with a muscle issue, on top of injuries to key players such as forward Arkadiusz Milik.

However, the Italian manager was pleased as Douglas Luiz returned to the starting eleven after recovering from muscle issues.

"He played very well, I'm very happy with his performance," he said of the Brazilian midfielder.

"We need as many fit players in the squad as possible. Right now (left back Andrea) Cambiaso I have to thank him because he is on painkillers so he can give us a hand."

Juventus, fifth in the standings on 33 points, visit second-placed Atalanta on Tuesday before they host AC Milan next Saturday.