Juventus brave Arctic chill to grab 3-2 Champions League win in Bodo

BODO, Norway :Juventus substitute Jonathan David struck a stoppage-time goal to give his side a 3-2 Champions League win over Norway's Bodo/Glimt inside the Arctic Circle on Tuesday as the Italians grabbed their first victory in this season's competition.

Juve officials Giorgio Chiellini and Damien Comolli almost missed the game after their plane was diverted to Sweden because of snow, and they might have wished they'd stayed there when the home side took the lead through Ole Didrik Blomberg midway through the first half.

As often at their Aspmyra stadium, Bodo began brightly and goalkeeper Nikita Haikin was a rock between the posts, but Juventus turned up the heat, equalising through Lois Openda's first goal for the club three minutes after the break.

Fabio Miretti then had an effort ruled out for offside before they went in front through Weston McKennie's header in the 59th minute. Haikin still pulled off a string of fine saves to keep the home side in the game.

His efforts looked like they would be rewarded with a precious point when Juve substitute Juan Cabal conceded a penalty and Sondre Fet blasted it down the middle to level in the 87th minute.

However, the hosts were undone in stoppage time when Haikin spilled a shot from Kenan Yildiz, who caused havoc down the left after being introduced as a halftime substitute, and David reacted quickest to fire home a late winner.

The Italians ran to celebrate in front of a tiny knot of travelling supporters to the left of Haikin's goal, aware that the likes of Lazio and AS Roma have come unstuck in the same stadium. The win moves them to 21st place in the 36-team standings.

"This is an important victory, which the players deserved and which we dedicate to ourselves, but also to the people who came all the way here to see us," Juve coach Luciano Spalletti said.

Bodo, who made the semi-finals of last season's Europa League, are in 31st place on two points, and the players noted the step up in terms of quality in Europe's premier club competition.

"We knew they were going to change it up during the game. We're playing against world-class players," Bodo goal-scorer Blomberg said.

Yildiz was delighted to be able to come off the bench and change the game for Juventus.

"Before the game I didn't know I wasn't playing, (so) when I came on I wanted to do my best and I'm happy to have helped the team win. Beyond goals or assists, the three points are very important," he said.