Juventus captain Chiellini ruled out with calf injury
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Hellas Verona v Juventus - Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi, Verona, Italy - October 30, 2021 Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

08 Feb 2022 08:03PM (Updated: 08 Feb 2022 08:03PM)
ROME : Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini is set to miss the Turin derby and the Champions League last-16 first leg clash with Villarreal due to a calf injury, the Italian club said on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old was replaced in the 75th minute of a 2-0 Serie A win over Hellas Verona on Sunday.

Italian media reported that the Italy international will be sidelined for around three weeks.

That would rule him out of Thursday’s Italian Cup quarter-final against Sassuolo, league games against Atalanta, Torino and Empoli, and the European clash in Villarreal.

Chiellini has made 16 appearances in all competitions for Massimiliano Allegri’s side this season.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

