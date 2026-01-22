Juventus clinch playoff place with 2-0 win over Benfica

TURIN, Italy, Jan 21 : Juventus guaranteed themselves at least a Champions League playoff place with a 2-0 home win over Benfica on Wednesday, their third successive victory coming thanks to second half goals from Khephren Thuram and Weston McKennie.

The win moved Juventus to 15th in the standings on 12 points while Benfica are 29th on six points. The top eight advance to the last 16, with the next 16 going into the playoffs.

After an even opening half, the hosts hit the front 10 minutes after the break with Thuram weaving his way into the area and making space to drive a shot into the bottom corner.

Juventus doubled their lead nine minutes later when McKennie played a neat one-two with Jonathan David before steering the ball past keeper Anatoliy Trubin.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Benfica were handed a lifeline with a penalty nine minutes from time but Vangelis Pavlidis slipped while about to strike and sent his effort well wide.

Juventus are away to AS Monaco on the final matchday of the league phase next Wednesday, with Jose Mourinho's Benfica needing a win to have any chance of staying in the competition when they host Real Madrid.