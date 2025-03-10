Juventus coach Motta faces sleepless night after Atalanta thrashing

Juventus coach Thiago Motta said it would be difficult to sleep after his team were hammered 4-0 at home by Atalanta on Sunday in a major blow to their slim hopes of the Serie A title.

Juventus's five-game winning streak in the league came to an end and they remain fourth in the table with 52 points, nine behind leaders Inter Milan, in a disappointing season after they were knocked out of the Champions League and the Coppa Italia.

"Atalanta deserved to win and we knew our opponents' game plan," Motta told reporters.

"Today we are disappointed and it will be difficult to sleep. Everything can influence us, because we are Juventus. The fans, like the press, have the right to think what they want.

"The facts say that we are in this position. This team has an enormous margin for growth. After the first goal we suffered a lot. We are quite disappointed and now we have to start thinking about the next game."

Juventus had not suffered a Serie A home defeat by four or more goals since 1967, but Motta said last month's 4-2 loss on penalties to Empoli in the Italian Cup quarter-finals was more painful.

"It is a defeat we do not like, but I do not put it on the same level as the defeat to Empoli," he said. "They are different situations. We needed to keep our balance and we didn't do that, but it's partly down to a lack of experience in the side."

Juventus play at Fiorentina next Sunday.