Sport

Juventus complete permanent signing of Milik from Marseille
Juventus complete permanent signing of Milik from Marseille

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Cremonese v Juventus - Stadio Giovanni Zini, Cremona, Italy - January 4, 2023 Juventus' Arkadiusz Milik celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/File Photo

22 Jun 2023 03:22AM (Updated: 22 Jun 2023 03:42AM)
Juventus completed the permanent signing of Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik from Olympique de Marseille on a three year deal for €6.3 million (US$6.92 million), the Serie A club said on Wednesday.

Milik, who joined Marseille in 2021, had been on loan at the Italian side, who had an option to buy the player at the end of the season.

"Juventus has exercised the option right for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Arkadiusz Krystian Milik.

"The consideration may increase up to an additional €1.1 million (US$1.21 million) on achieving given conditions over the course of the duration of the contract," the club said in a statement.

The Poland international made 39 appearances for the Turin club last season, scoring nine goals and providing one assist.

Source: Reuters

