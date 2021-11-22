Logo
Juventus' Danilo ruled out for eight weeks with thigh injury
Juventus' Danilo ruled out for eight weeks with thigh injury

Juventus' Danilo ruled out for eight weeks with thigh injury

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v AS Roma - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - October 17, 2021 Juventus' Danilo celebrates after the match REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

22 Nov 2021 08:49PM (Updated: 22 Nov 2021 08:43PM)
ROME : Juventus defender Danilo will miss a key run of fixtures over the next eight weeks due to a thigh injury, the Italian club announced on Monday.

The Brazilian has featured in all but three of Juve's games in all competitions this season, but was forced off with injury during Saturday's 2-0 Serie A win over Lazio in Rome.

"Diagnostic tests... showed a medium degree lesion of the adductor longus muscle of the left thigh. The initial recovery time is expected to be approximately eight weeks," read a club statement.

The Turin club are currently eighth in the Serie A table after a slow start to the season, but they top UEFA Champions League Group H, three points ahead of Chelsea, who they face on Tuesday in London.

Danilo is set to miss at least 12 games, including European matches against the Blues and Malmo, league clashes with Atalanta, Napoli and AS Roma, and the Italian Super Cup against Inter Milan in January.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; Editing by Shrivathsa Sridhar)

Source: Reuters

