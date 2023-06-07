Juventus deny withdrawal from Super League project

MADRID: Juventus have not withdrawn from the European Super League (ESL) project, the Italian club said on Tuesday (Jun 6) following a media report that they had sent Real Madrid and Barcelona a letter informing them of their departure.

But Juve added that they will discuss with Real and Barca, the other clubs remaining in the project, a potential exit.

"Juventus will proceed with any communications due under the law following the outcome of the discussions and evaluations (regarding a potential exit)," the club said.

"Much of the version published by the media about the contents of the communication (including any reference to alleged threats of potential sanctions by UEFA) are not true."

Neither Real nor Barca responded to a Reuters request for comment. A spokesperson for the Super League was not immediately able to comment.

The breakaway Super League was formed in April 2021, when 12 of Europe's top football clubs launched a bid to wrestle control of the game and its lucrative revenue away from European soccer governing body UEFA.

The move collapsed within 48 hours amid fan and player criticism that forced Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid to pull out.