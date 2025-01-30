Juventus deserved to lose to Benfica, says Motta

TURIN, Italy : After Juventus were beaten at home by Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday their manager Thiago Motta said the Portuguese side were deserved winners and took the blame for the defeat.

Motta's side had already secured their place in the knockout phase playoffs, but the 2-0 defeat meant they slipped to 20th in the standings and go into the draw as an unseeded side to face AC Milan or PSV Eindhoven.

Juventus lost their unbeaten Serie A record at the weekend to Napoli, and another defeat brought jeers of frustration from the home fans as they ended the opening Champions League phase in disappointing fashion.

"Today we didn't deserve the victory. Benfica created and finished better than us. Now we have to improve quickly, because on Sunday we have to play immediately," Motta told reporters.

"In Naples we played a good first half, today the first half was difficult. In the second half we did better, but not enough and they deserved to win."

Motta did not want to blame any individual players, despite their obvious lack of attacking threat in the game.

"After a defeat I certainly don't want to point the finger at anyone," Motta said.

"I'm definitely the one responsible, but the boys are trying to give their best.

"When there is a defeat, we are the first to be dissatisfied. There are things to improve quickly, because there is a game on Sunday. Today we lacked in the last meters. For the rest, little to say, because Benfica deserved the victory."