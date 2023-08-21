Logo
Sport

Juventus ease to win over Udinese, Lecce earn last-gasp victory over Lazio
Sport

Juventus ease to win over Udinese, Lecce earn last-gasp victory over Lazio

Soccer Football - Serie A - Lecce v Lazio - Stadio Via del mare, Lecce, Italy - August 20, 2023 Lecce's Pontus Almqvist celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lecce v Lazio - Stadio Via del mare, Lecce, Italy - August 20, 2023 Lecce's Pontus Almqvist scores their first goal REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lecce v Lazio - Stadio Via del mare, Lecce, Italy - August 20, 2023 Lazio's Luis Alberto reacts REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lecce v Lazio - Stadio Via del mare, Lecce, Italy - August 20, 2023 Lecce's Pontus Almqvist celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lecce v Lazio - Stadio Via del mare, Lecce, Italy - August 20, 2023 Lecce's Pontus Almqvist celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
21 Aug 2023 05:08AM (Updated: 21 Aug 2023 05:41AM)
LECCE, Italy: Juventus secured a comfortable 3-0 win at Udinese on Sunday (Aug 20), while late goals from Pontus Almqvist and Federico Di Francesco gave Lecce a 2-1 comeback win over last season's runners-up Lazio.

Juventus made a blistering start at Stadio Friuli, racing into the lead in the second minute after Dusan Vlahovic intercepted a stray pass and set up Federico Chiesa, who drilled home a low shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Vlahovic made it 2-0 with an ice-cool penalty and Adrien Rabiot added a third with a bullet header before the break. Juve controlled the second half without creating many more chances and were content to see the game out.

Lazio captain Ciro Immobile marked his eighth season at the club by netting the opener in the 26th minute, as he met Luis Alberto's cross with a sliding finish to dink the ball over the onrushing Lecce goalkeeper.

In the second half, Lecce turned the match on its head in the blink of an eye, with Almqvist's half-volley levelling the game in the 85th before Di Francesco fired home the winner in the 87th minute to raucous cheers at the Stadio Via del mare.

Source: Reuters

