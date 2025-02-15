Juventus face most important game of Serie A season v Inter, says Motta

Juventus coach Thiago Motta labelled Sunday's visit of reigning Serie A champions Inter Milan to the Allianz Stadium as the most important fixture of his side's campaign.

Leaders Napoli and second-placed Inter are separated by just one point at the top of the league standings after 24 matches, while Juve sit fifth.

Juve, who were involved with Inter in one of the season's most entertaining games when they drew 4-4 at the San Siro in October, are on a three-match winning streak in all competitions.

"We seek victory for everything. This is our job and we want to achieve victory. But we have to deserve it and put all our strengths to compete against a great opponent," Motta told reporters.

"Tomorrow is a very important game, perhaps the most important in our championship. We have to be a team for the whole game.

"This is a very important game where we all feel the pressure. We have to concentrate 200 per cent... We have a good group that always wants to improve."

Having drawn 13 Serie A matches this season, Juve are determined to keep the momentum going after their late 2-1 win over Dutch side PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their Champions League knockout phase playoff clash on Tuesday.

"I hope there will be continuity for a long time. We have to improve on that. We got three victories in different ways. The objective is to do our best to win the game," Motta added.

While Juve will be without defenders Gleison Bremer, Pierre Kalulu and Juan Cabal as well as striker Arkadiusz Milik, they have been boosted by the return of versatile left back Andrea Cambiaso, who returns after recovering from an ankle problem.

"The team is fine and winning is always good. I saw the lads very well. Tomorrow there will be no Kalulu, Bremer, Milik, Cabal, instead we will recover Cambiaso. (Lloyd) Kelly is fine," Motta said.