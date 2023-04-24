Logo
Juventus fans to be barred for racist abuse of Lukaku
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Monza - San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 15, 2023 Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku REUTERS/Claudia Greco

24 Apr 2023 09:57PM (Updated: 24 Apr 2023 09:57PM)
ROME : The Italian authorities will impose stadium bans on 171 Juventus fans found to have chanted racist abuse at Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku during a Coppa Italia semi-final earlier this month, police said on Monday.

Lukaku was subjected to abuse during the first leg at Juventus "before, during, and after the penalty" he scored to earn Inter a 1-1 draw, the player's representatives said.

The police did not specify the length of the bans that the fans would face for the offence. They were identified using video footage from the stadium.

Inter fans also taunted their Juventus rivals during the game with chants referring to the 1985 Heysel stadium disaster, police added.

The police findings will be passed on to the soccer authorities for possible further action.

Lukaku will play in the return leg on Wednesday after his one-match ban was overturned by the president of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) as a measure to fight racism.

Lukaku was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for his goal celebration during which he held his finger up to his mouth to silence Juventus fans.

(Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

