Juventus fined after supporters interrupt minute's silence for Mazzola

Sept 22 : Juventus were fined by Serie A on Tuesday after their supporters interrupted a minute of silence for former Italy international Sandro Mazzola.

Mazzola, who died on Saturday at the age of 83, had a stellar career playing for Inter Milan and the Italian national team.

During the minute's silence before Juventus' home match against Atalanta, shouts were heard from a section of the Juve fans and some fans turned their backs to the pitch. Other members of the crowd responded with applause.

A fine of €10,000 ($11,000) was imposed on Juventus after a small percentage of the supporters packed into the South Stand failed to properly respect the minute of silence, the Italian league said.

Juventus released a statement titled "Respect and Sportsmanship".

"No rivalry can justify a lack of respect during a minute’s silence," they said. "Honouring the memory of those being remembered and coming together in remembrance during moments of commemoration is a shared responsibility that transcends allegiances and colours."

($1 = 0.8735 euros)