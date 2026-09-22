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Juventus fined after supporters interrupt minute's silence for Mazzola
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Juventus fined after supporters interrupt minute's silence for Mazzola

Juventus fined after supporters interrupt minute's silence for Mazzola
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Atalanta - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - September 20, 2026 General view during a minutes silence in memory of former player Sandro Mazzola REUTERS/Vincenzo Livieri
Juventus fined after supporters interrupt minute's silence for Mazzola
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Atalanta - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - September 20, 2026 Juventus fans inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Vincenzo Livieri
22 Sep 2026 10:54PM
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Sept 22 : Juventus were fined by Serie A on Tuesday after their supporters interrupted a minute of silence for former Italy international Sandro Mazzola.

Mazzola, who died on Saturday at the age of 83, had a stellar career playing for Inter Milan and the Italian national team.

During the minute's silence before Juventus' home match against Atalanta, shouts were heard from a section of the Juve fans and some fans turned their backs to the pitch. Other members of the crowd responded with applause.

A fine of €10,000 ($11,000) was imposed on Juventus after a small percentage of the supporters packed into the South Stand failed to properly respect the minute of silence, the Italian league said.

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Juventus released a statement titled "Respect and Sportsmanship".

"No rivalry can justify a lack of respect during a minute’s silence," they said. "Honouring the memory of those being remembered and coming together in remembrance during moments of commemoration is a shared responsibility that transcends allegiances and colours."

($1 = 0.8735 euros)

Source: Reuters
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