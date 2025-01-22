Juventus held to goalless draw at Brugge

BRUGES, Belgium :Juventus had to settle for a 0-0 draw at Belgian champions Club Brugge in a lacklustre Champions League clash on Tuesday.

Juve, who have now drawn over half of their 30 games in all competitions this season, are 14th in the table on 12 points.

Brugge sit 18th on 11, with places from nine to 24 booking a spot in the knockout phase playoffs.

The Belgian outfit travel to Manchester City in their final league phase game on Jan. 29 when Juventus host Benfica.

The two sides started off cautiously and had only one attempt each in a dull first half, both off target.

The tempo increased slightly after the restart, when Brugge produced their best chance to break the deadlock through forward Ferran Jutgla, who nutmegged defender Pierre Kalulu before his low attempt flew just wide of the left post.

Juve coach Thiago Motta introduced fresh legs in the 66th minute, replacing forwards Timothy Weah and Samuel Mbangula with Francisco Conceicao and Kenan Yildiz.

But little changed in terms of overall play and while Juventus had more possession, chances were few and far between.

Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet stretched to deny midfielder Manuel Locatelli from distance late on, saving the only goal-bound effort in the match.

Juve had won three of four previous meetings between the sides, including two most recent in the 2005-06 group stage.

The 19-times Belgian champions Brugge are unbeaten in all competitions since a 3-1 loss at AC Milan in late October.