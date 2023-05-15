Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Juventus lose Pogba again in 2-0 win over Cremonese
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Juventus lose Pogba again in 2-0 win over Cremonese

Juventus lose Pogba again in 2-0 win over Cremonese
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Cremonese - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - May 14, 2023 Juventus' Paul Pogba down after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Juventus lose Pogba again in 2-0 win over Cremonese
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Cremonese - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - May 14, 2023 Juventus' Paul Pogba receives medical attention after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
15 May 2023 04:44AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TURIN : Juventus grabbed a comfortable 2-0 win against second-bottom Cremonese in Serie A on Sunday, but the result was soured by another injury to midfielder Paul Pogba.

Pogba, who returned to Juventus last summer but has struggled with injury since, began the game well as he started a match for the first time since last April when he played for Manchester United at Liverpool.

But the Frenchman only lasted a little over 20 minutes before he injured himself again and left the field in tears, heading straight down the tunnel as he was replaced by Arkadiusz Milik.

Juventus controlled the game and Nicolo Fagioli put the hosts in front 10 minutes into the second half when he fired the ball into the top of the net, while Gleison Bremer sealed the win with a close-range header.

Juventus, second in the table, moved eight points clear of fifth-placed AC Milan in the battle for a top four finish and Champions League qualification.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.