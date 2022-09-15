Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Juventus manager Allegri says doesn't feel 'at risk' after Benfica defeat
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Juventus manager Allegri says doesn't feel 'at risk' after Benfica defeat

Juventus manager Allegri says doesn't feel 'at risk' after Benfica defeat

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - Juventus v Benfica - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - September 14, 2022 Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri during the match REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

15 Sep 2022 01:27PM (Updated: 15 Sep 2022 01:27PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri said he does not feel his job is at risk despite losing 2-1 at home to Benfica on Wednesday for their second straight Champions League defeat.

Juventus have lost their opening two games of the Champions League group stage for the first time and are sitting eighth in Serie A, four points behind leaders Napoli after six games.

Asked about the position at the club following Wednesday's defeat, Allegri told Prime Video: "I don't feel at risk at all.

"These moments are part of football. It's the first time we have lost two games in a row in the Champions League.

"At 2-1 the game was over, they could have made it 3-1 or 4-1. We could also have drawn but it was a performance below expectations," he added.

Juve next travel to Monza in the league on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.