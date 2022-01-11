Logo
Juventus' Ramsey tests positive for COVID-19
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v U.S. Sassuolo - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - January 10, 2021 Juventus' Aaron Ramsey celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

11 Jan 2022 04:34AM (Updated: 11 Jan 2022 04:30AM)
Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey has tested positive for COVID-19 and has gone into isolation, the Serie A club said on Monday.

The Welshman has been linked with a move back to England's Premier League after having fallen out of favour under coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Allegri said last week Ramsey would be the only player to leave the club.

Juve are languishing in fifth place in the Serie A standings, 11 points behind leaders Inter Milan, having played one game more.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

