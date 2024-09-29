Logo
Vlahovic double as Juventus break goal drought to down Genoa
Soccer Football - Serie A - Genoa v Juventus - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - September 28, 2024 Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - Genoa v Juventus - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - September 28, 2024 Juventus' Francisco Conceicao celebrates scoring their third goal with Dusan Vlahovic REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - Genoa v Juventus - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - September 28, 2024 Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic scores their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - Genoa v Juventus - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - September 28, 2024 Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic scores their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - Genoa v Juventus - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - September 28, 2024 Juventus' Francisco Conceicao celebrates scoring their third goal with Dusan Vlahovic REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
29 Sep 2024 02:08AM
GENOA, Italy : Striker Dusan Vlahovic scored twice to help Juventus to a 3-0 win at Genoa in Serie A on Saturday as Thiago Motta's side moved top of the standings.

Vlahovic converted from the spot when Juventus were awarded a penalty for a handball following halftime before he scored again in the 55th minute from a tight angle. Substitute Francisco Conceicao sealed the win with a low, one-touch finish late on.

The game in Genoa was played behind closed doors after crowd violence during their Coppa Italia fixture against Serie B side Sampdoria left more than 50 people injured.

Juventus, who drew each of their last three league games 0-0, top the table with 12 points from six games, one point ahead of second-placed Torino who host Lazio on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

