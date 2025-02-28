Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Juventus returns to first-half profit after Champions League return
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Juventus returns to first-half profit after Champions League return

Juventus returns to first-half profit after Champions League return

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Club Brugge v Juventus - Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges, Belgium - January 21, 2025 Juventus players line up before the match REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

28 Feb 2025 01:46AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN : Juventus on Thursday swung to a 17 million euro ($18 million) profit in the first half of its fiscal year, as the Italian soccer club's return to Europe's lucrative elite club competition Champions League boosted revenues.

The result compares with a loss of 95 million euros in the same period a year earlier. The company does not expect to post a net profit in the full year, despite a strong improvement at the operating level. Juventus' fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.

Operating revenue at the Turin-based club rose 29 per cent to 224 million euros between July and December last year.

Juventus pocketed 69 million euros from Champions League's broadcasting rights and ticket sales, which helped it to offset in part the end of its front jersey sponsorship contract with auto brand Jeep, which is yet to be replaced by a new deal.

After dominating the Italian soccer landscape for nearly a decade until 2020, Juventus was hit by an accounting scandal linked to player trading and salary payments, whose consequences included a ban on European competitions in the 2023/2024 season.

Juventus, which has been controlled by the Agnelli family for a century, has beem forced to raise around 900 million euros in capital from its shareholders over the past six years.

Juventus expects to return to a full-year net profit in the 2026-2027 financial year, a decade after it last posted an an annual net profit.

($1 = 0.9605 euros)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement