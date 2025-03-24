Logo
Juventus sack manager Motta and appoint Tudor after heavy losses
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Semi Final - Second Leg - Lazio v Juventus - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - April 23, 2024 Lazio coach Igor Tudor before the match REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Atalanta - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - March 9, 2025 Juventus coach Thiago Motta REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/File Photo
24 Mar 2025 12:07AM (Updated: 24 Mar 2025 12:28AM)
Juventus have sacked manager Thiago Motta and appointed their former player Igor Tudor, the Serie A club said on Sunday, following two consecutive heavy defeats in a disappointing season, with the club fifth in the league standings.

Motta was appointed in June on a three-year contract after impressing last season when he led Bologna to Champions League qualification, but his arrival in Turin failed to spark the expected revival at Juventus.

Juventus were beaten 3-0 at Fiorentina last weekend, on the back of an embarrassing 4-0 loss at home to Atalanta, and Motta's side dropped to fifth in the standings, having been overtaken by Bologna, and 12 points behind leaders Inter Milan.

"Juventus FC announces that it has relieved Thiago Motta of his position as coach of the men's first team," a club statement said.

"Juventus FC also announces that it has entrusted the leadership of the Men's First Team to Igor Tudor who will direct the first training session tomorrow."

Tudor, now 46, spent most of his playing career at Juventus, arriving in 1998. In 2020 the Croatian was Andrea Pirlo's assistant at Juventus for one season.

In Italy, Tudor has managed Udinese, Hellas Verona and Lazio.

Motta's Juventus finished 20th in the Champions League standings and were knocked out of the competition at the playoff stage by PSV Eindhoven last month.

Less than a week later, Juventus went out of the Coppa Italia, knocked out by Empoli after a penalty shootout in the quarter-finals.

Juve went 21 league games without defeat earlier in the season but that period saw Motta's team draw 13 matches which meant they were never going to feature in the title race.

While there was an upturn after the first loss to Napoli in January, with Juventus winning five in a row, the manager has paid the price for the recent heavy defeats which have angered supporters.

Since his arrival at Juventus, Motta has taken a hard stance with players, with Federico Chiesa told he was not part of the manager's plans before he was sold to Liverpool in August.

Juventus host Genoa next Saturday.

Source: Reuters
