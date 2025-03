Juventus have sacked manager Thiago Motta and appointed Igor Tudor, the Serie A club said on Sunday, following two consecutive heavy defeats in a disappointing season, with the club fifth in the league standings,

"Juventus FC announces that it has relieved Thiago Motta of his position as coach of the men's first team. Juventus FC also announces that it has entrusted the leadership of the Men's First Team to Igor Tudor who will direct the first training session tomorrow," a club statement said.