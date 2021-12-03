Logo
Juventus say prosecutors looking into value of Ronaldo sale
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - U.S. Sassuolo v Juventus - Mapei Stadium - Citta del Tricolore, Reggio Emilia, Italy - May 12, 2021. Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

03 Dec 2021 04:29PM (Updated: 03 Dec 2021 04:30PM)
MILAN : Italian prosecutors have ordered a new search of Juventus offices as part of an ongoing probe into the Serie A club as they are also examining the financial terms of the sale of player Cristiano Ronaldo, the company said late on Thursday.

Turin prosecutors said last week they were already looking into whether senior managers at Juventus gave false communications to investors and issued invoices for non-existent transactions.

The club reiterated it was fully collaborating with authorities on the matter.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Source: Reuters

