Juventus sign Newcastle defender Kelly on loan

Juventus have signed Newcastle United centre back Lloyd Kelly on loan for the rest of the season, both clubs said on Monday.

The deal includes a loan fee of three million euros ($3.09 million) plus an obligation for the Serie A side to buy Kelly for a fee of 14.5 million euros subject to the achievement of certain sporting objectives.

Kelly joined Newcastle from Bournemouth on a free transfer in June and has made 10 Premier League appearances this season, including six as a substitute. The 26-year-old has played 10 times for England Under-21s.

"Arriving from Newcastle United in the English Premier League, Kelly brings with him experience, physicality, aerial strength and a solid defensive reading of the game," Juventus said in a statement.

Juve are fourth in the Serie A standings, seven points behind third-placed Atalanta and 14 adrift of leaders Napoli.

Kelly's arrival will boost coach Thiago Motta's options in defence, with Danilo leaving by mutual consent and Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal sidelined by anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

Juventus, who have also signed Portugal defender Renato Veiga on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season, travel to Como for a Serie A clash on Friday.

($1 = 0.9714 euros)