Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Juventus sink 10-man Milan with Locatelli strike
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Juventus sink 10-man Milan with Locatelli strike

Juventus sink 10-man Milan with Locatelli strike
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Juventus - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 22, 2023 Juventus' Andrea Cambiaso, Manuel Locatelli, Daniele Rugani and Dean Huijsen celebrate after the match REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.

This audio is AI-generated.

23 Oct 2023 05:08AM (Updated: 23 Oct 2023 05:26AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN :Manuel Locatelli secured a 1-0 win for Juventus at AC Milan in Serie A on Sunday with a second-half strike, after the hosts were reduced to 10 men when defender Malick Thiaw received a direct red card.

A relatively slow-paced match took a surprising turn five minutes before the break when Thiaw received his marching orders for a last-man foul on Moise Kean.

With the numerical advantage, Juve took charge and Locatelli scored in the 63rd minute with a deflected long-range shot off Rade Krunic, catching Milan keeper Antonio Mirante off guard.

Juve are now third in the table with 20 points, with Milan second on 21, one point behind leaders Inter Milan after the ninth round.

Milan needed to win to reclaim the Serie A summit after Inter's 3-0 victory against Torino on Saturday. However, they were without several key players, including their first-choice keeper, Mike Maignan, and defender Theo Hernandez, both of whom were suspended for the match.

The first opportunity went to Milan and Olivier Giroud, but he was denied by a reaction save from Juve keeper Wojciech Szczesny after firing a low shot towards the post from a short distance.

Shortly after Thiaw's red card, Moise Kean had an opportunity to give Juve the lead with a tap-in at the post, but he pushed it wide.

Thiaw's red card was the first such incident during the first half of a Serie A match between Juve and Milan in more than 25 years, dating back to Milan midfielder Zvonimir Boban.

Despite letting in the goal, Mirante showed his class in the final moments of the match, first denying Dusan Vlahovic and then making a remarkable double save during stoppage time.

Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri was visibly frustrated towards the end of the match, appearing unhappy with his players. The 56-year-old removed his jacket and tie and stormed off the pitch, which resulted in him receiving a yellow card.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.