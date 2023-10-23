Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Juventus sink 10-man Milan with Locatelli strike
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Juventus sink 10-man Milan with Locatelli strike

Juventus sink 10-man Milan with Locatelli strike
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Juventus - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 22, 2023 Juventus' Andrea Cambiaso, Manuel Locatelli, Daniele Rugani and Dean Huijsen celebrate after the match REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.

This audio is AI-generated.

23 Oct 2023 05:08AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN, Italy : Manuel Locatelli secured a 1-0 win for Juventus at AC Milan in Serie A on Sunday with a second-half strike, after the hosts were reduced to 10 men when defender Malick Thiaw received a direct red card.

A relatively slow-paced match took a surprising turn five minutes before the break when Thiaw received his marching orders for a last-man foul on Moise Kean.

With the numerical advantage, Juve took charge and Locatelli scored in the 63rd minute with a deflected long-range shot off Rade Krunic, catching Milan keeper Antonio Mirante off guard.

Juve are now third in the table with 20 points, with Milan second on 21 points, one point behind leaders Inter Milan after the ninth round.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.