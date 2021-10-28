Juventus slip to last-gasp defeat at home to Sassuolo

TURIN, Italy: Juventus slipped to a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Sassuolo in Serie A on Wednesday, with Maxime Lopez's stoppage-time winner stunning Massimiliano Allegri's side.

The hosts were well off the pace in the first half and fell behind to a fine team goal from Sassuolo two minutes before the break, with Davide Frattesi finishing well when put through on goal.

Juve stepped it up in the second half with Juan Cuadrado having a powerful effort cleared off the line while Federico Chiesa also missed with a header.

The equaliser finally came when McKennie powered a header into the net in the 76th minute, much to the relief of everyone in the Juventus Stadium.

Juve threw everything at Sassuolo to find a winner, but they were caught on the break in the 95th minute, as Lopez raced clear before lofting a fine finish into the net to secure victory for his team.

The surprise defeat dropped Juve to seventh in the standings with 15 points. They trail leaders AC Milan by 13 points after 10 games. Sassuolo climbed to ninth, a point adrift of Juve.