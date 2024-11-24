Juventus Stadium proves perfect home for Italian rugby despite defeat by All Blacks

TURIN, Italy : Italy played the first ever rugby match at the Juventus Stadium on Saturday, and while the game ended in defeat by the All Blacks, both teams praised the incredible atmosphere at the ground.

In the build up to their final autumn series test, Juan Ignacio Brex, filling in as captain for the injured Michele Lamaro, said he was looking forward to the match at what he called an incredible stadium.

"We are used to the Stadio Olimpico, but this is a bit different, the crowd is much closer," Brex had said.

It may be smaller than the Olimpico in Rome, where almost 70,000 fans watched Italy's Six Nations win over Scotland in March, but with the absence of an athletics track, the 40,000 strong crowd in Turin made their presence felt.

"The people here at the stadium were fantastic, from the pitch we felt their support in the most difficult moments and really the contribution they gave us was very important," Brex told a press conference.

"At the end of the match I gave my shorts to a child, I am the father of two children and I know what it can mean, it is always a pleasure to be in contact with the public at the end of the game."

The loudest cheer of the first half came, not when Italy twice took the lead early on, but for a last-man tackle from Monty Ioane on Will Jordan which stopped what looked like a certain try.

"They played with incredible passion and the victory was not easy for us," All Blacks coach Scott Robertson said.

"Also because of the atmosphere that the public was able to create in the toughest moments of the match, especially when they defended inside their five-metre line."

Italy found their only try through Tommaso Menoncello four minutes from the end, and while it was too late to expect a comeback, the crowd erupted as the impressive centre raced down the wing towards the line.

"In my opinion, there isn't a great game without a great crowd, without a great atmosphere," Italy fullback Ange Capuozzo said.

"So I'm very proud to have experienced this match here, it really was an incredible moment."

While Italy will return to Rome for next year's Six Nations, the Juventus Stadium will welcome rugby back over the next two years during the autumn series after the club signed a three-year deal with the Italian Rugby Federation.

On Sunday, members of the Italian team were on the other side of the city, presented to warm applause from the crowd before Torino's game against Monza at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.