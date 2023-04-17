Logo
Juventus suffer 1-0 loss at Sassuolo
Juventus suffer 1-0 loss at Sassuolo

17 Apr 2023 02:16AM (Updated: 17 Apr 2023 02:16AM)
A second-half goal by substitute Gregoire Defrel earned Sassuolo a 1-0 home win over Juventus in Serie A on Sunday, condemning Massimiliano Allegri's side to successive league defeats for the first time this season.

Forward Defrel broke the deadlock for Sassuolo in the 64th minute, firing home inside the right post on the rebound following a corner.

Juventus, seventh in the standings on 44 points, missed the chance to close the gap to the top six and remain four points behind Atalanta, who travel to ninth-placed Fiorentina on Monday.

Sassuolo moved up three places to 10th on 40 points from 30 games.

Source: Reuters

