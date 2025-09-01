Juventus win 1-0 at Genoa as Vlahovic comes off the bench to score again

GENOA, Italy :Juventus scraped a 1-0 win away to Genoa in their Serie A clash on Sunday, with Dusan Vlahovic coming off the bench to score for the second successive game.

Vlahovic, who also netted in the opening-day victory over Parma, looked set to leave Juventus in the close season, with the club eager to sell the Serbian striker rather than lose him for free when his contract runs out next year. Yet for now the forward is proving vital at this early stage of the campaign.

The game only sparked into life in the closing minutes of the first half when Genoa keeper Nicola Leali saved the home side, and a wasteful Jonathan David spurned a gilt-edged chance.

Juventus manager Igor Tudor turned to his bench after the break, and when one replacement, Filip Kostic whipped in a corner in the 73rd minute, Vlahovic sent a thumping header past Leali to earn the visitors a scarcely deserved win.