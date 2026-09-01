Juventus's Yildiz undergoes successful foot surgery

Aug 31 : Juventus attacking midfielder Kenan Yildiz underwent successful surgery for a fracture in his left foot on Monday and is ready to begin rehabilitation, the Serie A club said in a statement.

• Turkey's Yildiz was forced off the field during the season's first league game against Frosinone on August 23.

• "Yildiz underwent osteosynthesis surgery for a fracture of the base of the fifth metatarsal in his left foot. The surgery... was a complete success, and the player will begin his rehabilitation program tomorrow," Juventus said in a statement.

• The 21-year-old is expected to be sidelined for weeks, according to media reports.

• Juventus, who are coming off two wins in the league, will host AC Milan on Sunday.