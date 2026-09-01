Logo
Logo

Sport

Juventus's Yildiz undergoes successful foot surgery
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Juventus's Yildiz undergoes successful foot surgery

Juventus's Yildiz undergoes successful foot surgery

Jun 19, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Turkiye forward Kenan Yıldız (11) during a Group D match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Paraguay at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

01 Sep 2026 12:15AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Aug 31 : Juventus attacking midfielder Kenan Yildiz underwent successful surgery for a fracture in his left foot on Monday and is ready to begin rehabilitation, the Serie A club said in a statement.

• Turkey's Yildiz was forced off the field during the season's first league game against Frosinone on August 23.

• "Yildiz underwent osteosynthesis surgery for a fracture of the base of the fifth metatarsal in his left foot. The surgery... was a complete success, and the player will begin his rehabilitation program tomorrow," Juventus said in a statement.

• The 21-year-old is expected to be sidelined for weeks, according to media reports.

• Juventus, who are coming off two wins in the league, will host AC Milan on Sunday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement