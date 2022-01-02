Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Juve's Chiellini tests positive for COVID-19 before Napoli game
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Juve's Chiellini tests positive for COVID-19 before Napoli game

Juve's Chiellini tests positive for COVID-19 before Napoli game

Soccer Football - Serie A - Hellas Verona v Juventus - Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi, Verona, Italy - October 30, 2021 Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

02 Jan 2022 03:44AM (Updated: 02 Jan 2022 03:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Juventus suffered a blow ahead of next week's Serie A game at home to Napoli after captain Giorgio Chiellini tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Italy defender Chiellini, who has played 11 games in all competitions for Juventus this season, said on Twitter last month that he had received his third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Juventus are due to host Napoli on Thursday after the league returns from its winter break. The Turin club are fifth in the standings on 34 points after 19 matches, five points behind third-placed Napoli.

"(Chiellini) is already observing the foreseen measures and has been placed in isolation, in compliance with the health protocol in force," Juventus said in a statement.

Italy reported 141,262 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, following 144,243 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 111 from 155.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us