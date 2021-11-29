Logo
Juve's Chiesa set to be missing until new year with thigh injury
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Atalanta - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - November 27, 2021 Juventus' Federico Chiesa in action with Atalanta's Rafael Toloi REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

29 Nov 2021 03:24AM (Updated: 29 Nov 2021 03:22AM)
TURIN, Italy : Italy forward Federico Chiesa could be out of action until after the Serie A winter break, his club Juventus confirmed on Sunday, after he picked up a thigh injury in his side's 1-0 defeat to Atalanta.

Juve's fifth defeat of the Serie A season on Saturday, at home to Atalanta, leaves them eighth in the standings, and they will have to try to turn around their fortunes during a busy December without one of their key players.

The Turin club said in a short statement on Sunday that Chiesa had picked up a "low-grade lesion of the hamstring of the left thigh".

They added he was expected to be unavailable until after the winter break in Italy, which runs from Dec. 22 to Jan. 6.

(Reporting by Peter Hall; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

