Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Juve's Kean snatches comeback victory at Sassuolo
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Juve's Kean snatches comeback victory at Sassuolo

Juve's Kean snatches comeback victory at Sassuolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - U.S. Sassuolo v Juventus - Mapei Stadium - Citta del Tricolore, Reggio Emilia, Italy - April 25, 2022 Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic celebrates their second goal scored by Moise Kean REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Juve's Kean snatches comeback victory at Sassuolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - U.S. Sassuolo v Juventus - Mapei Stadium - Citta del Tricolore, Reggio Emilia, Italy - April 25, 2022 Juventus' Wojciech Szczesny celebrates with teammates as Sassuolo's Vlad Chiriches and Kaan Ayhan look on after the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
26 Apr 2022 04:55AM (Updated: 26 Apr 2022 04:55AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SASSUOLO, Italy : A late winner from Moise Kean earned Juventus a 2-1 comeback victory at Sassuolo in Serie A on Monday and boosted their hold on the final Champions League qualifying spot.

The win moved fourth-placed Juve to 66 points from 34 matches, one point behind Napoli in third and eight clear of AS Roma in fifth in the race for Europe. Sassuolo stay 10th.

Sassuolo had the better of the opening exchanges, deservedly taking the lead when Italy forward Giacomo Raspadori drilled the ball past Wojciech Szczesny at his near post in the 38th minute.

But with their first real attempt at goal moments before the interval, the visitors levelled through Argentine striker Paulo Dybala, who fired home from inside the area.

Alvaro Morata thought he had completed the comeback early in the second half but his header was brilliantly saved by Andrea Consigli, only for the goalkeeper to let one through his legs as Kean turned smartly and struck the winner two minutes from time.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us