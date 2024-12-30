Juve's Motta laments missed chances in Fiorentina draw

Juventus should have capitalised on their many chances to close out their home clash against Fiorentina in Serie A on Sunday, coach Thiago Motta said after the visitors snatched a late draw.

Fiorentina forward Riccardo Sottil netted a stunning close-range volley in the 87th minute to earn a 2-2 draw at the Allianz Stadium, condemning the hosts to yet another draw after they missed a host of chances in the second half.

"I'm very happy, the idea is to continue attacking and not sit back and concede goals," Motta told Sky Sport.

"I wouldn't focus on defensive naivety, but on closing out a game. We must get to the third goal, we can manage it better there.

"They shot very little in my opinion and we deserved more, but in the end the result counts. And the result says that we weren't able to close it out. We had many good moments, that's why I say that the right thing to do was to close it out."

Juventus, who have won seven and drawn 11 league games so far this season, remained sixth in the standings, level on 32 points with fifth-placed Fiorentina who have a game in hand.

The hosts had a good start and midfielder Khephren Thuram put them in front after 20 minutes, before restoring the lead in the 48th after Moise Kean levelled for Fiorentina ahead of the break.

Juve then had the upper hand for most of the second half but failed to convert their good form into another goal, before conceding late to miss out on the three points.

Motta disagreed when asked whether the lack of a third goal was due to bad luck.

"No, I don't believe in these things," he said.

"We definitely need to improve our precision, that's where the difference is. If the ball goes in, the game is over, otherwise the opposing team stays alive."

Thuram's double non the night accounted for his first and second Serie A goals after joining Juventus from Ligue 1 side Nice in July.

"We want guys like that, guys who want to finish the game well," Motta said of the 23-year-old.

"These are guys who can drag the others along."