Juve's Motta satisfied despite dull scoreless draw at Milan

MILAN : Juventus came away from the San Siro with a draw against AC Milan on Saturday in a game which offered little entertainment but manager Thiago Motta was happy with his side's performance.

The scoreless draw brought little in the way of chances for either side but it allowed Juventus to maintain their unbeaten start to the season, where they have kept 10 clean sheets in 13 games.

"I am satisfied with the work we have done, especially defensively," Motta told DAZN. "We didn't concede anything to the opponents; open play is their strong point and we managed to block them."

Juve have now had seven draws in the league already this season but Motta was content to take another point considering the growing injury list he has to contend with.

Dusan Vlahovic missed the trip to Milan with a muscle problem picked up while on international duty and Juve were already without forward Arkadiusz Milik, winger Nicolas Gonzalez, midfielder Douglas Luiz and defenders Juan Cabal and Gleison Bremer.

"This point can give continuity to us for our work. I'm proud of my players because in the situation we are in we put in a good performance," Motta said.

"I am satisfied with tonight's work and many things. So far we have to be happy, the path is the right one."