Juve's previous win over PSV counts for nothing, says Motta

PSV Eindhoven will pose a more formidable challenge for Juventus as they battle for a place in the last 16 of the Champions League despite the Italians beating the Dutch side earlier in the competition, Juve coach Thiago Motta said on Monday.

Motta's side opened the new league phase with a 3-1 win over PSV in September, but Juventus finished 20th in the standings and in the knockout phase playoff they take on a side who placed 14th, after they defeated Liverpool in the final game.

"We played a good game against PSV at that point but a lot of things have changed, both here and there," Motta told reporters ahead of Tuesday's first leg in Turin.

"Tomorrow is a different story. Tomorrow is a different game and we're focused on doing our job well. We saw in the first leg that we had some very good moments in the game. We took advantage of that and finished the actions we'd set up well.

"But at the same time, we suffered from their passing and possession. The arrival of the two full backs, who came in very well from behind. The midfielders who can give the team a bit more balance but also give the team a lot of space."

Juventus suffered their first Serie A defeat in January, losing to Napoli, and then lost to Benfica in the Champions League, and while they won their two most recent games, they were second best on Friday at Como despite the 2-1 victory.

"We saw in the last match, even if it is not a good example, the resilience of this group has increased a lot," Motta said.

"We were able to win a game without playing well. But that's no use at all. As an example, yes, it's a positive point. You manage to win a game where you don't play better than your opponent.

"It's a positive point, but we know that's not the way. Tomorrow we need to play a different type of game, a very complete game to compete against a strong team and get the win."

Juventus will have French forward Randal Kolo Muani available who, since his arrival on loan from Paris St Germain, has scored five goals in three games, and has kept the team's top scorer, Dusan Vlahovic, out of the starting side.

"He and his teammates have done very well. This is a team, a single player on his own doesn't go anywhere. Randal, like everyone else, knows that very well," Motta said.

"Everyone wants to play and they know full well that what matters is the quality of the minutes they play, not the number of minutes they play in a game or in a season.

"Dusan has done a lot so far. I'm convinced that if he plays tomorrow, he'll definitely help."