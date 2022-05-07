Logo
Juve's Serie A title hopes ended by 2-1 loss at Genoa
Soccer Football - Serie A - Genoa v Juventus - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - May 6, 2022 Genoa's Domenico Criscito scores their second goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - Serie A - Genoa v Juventus - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - May 6, 2022 Genoa's Domenico Criscito celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - Serie A - Genoa v Juventus - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - May 6, 2022 Genoa's Albert Gudmundsson celebrates scoring their first goal with Nadiem Amiri REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - Serie A - Genoa v Juventus - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - May 6, 2022 Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic and Paulo Dybala react as referee Simone Sozza looks on REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - Serie A - Genoa v Juventus - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - May 6, 2022 Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri reacts REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
07 May 2022 05:50AM (Updated: 07 May 2022 05:50AM)
Juventus's slim chances of winning the Serie A title ended on Friday after Domenico Criscito's stoppage-time penalty for relegation-threatened Genoa condemned Massimiliano Allegri's side to a shock 2-1 defeat.

Paulo Dybala found the back of the net three minutes into the second half after his low shot aimed at the right corner gave the visitors the long-awaited lead.

But winger Albert Gudmundsson revived Genoa's hopes of remaining in the top flight when he sent Nadiem Amiri's pass inside the right post three minutes before the end of regular time.

Nine minutes later, defender Criscito belted in the spot kick, giving goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny no chance.

The home fans exploded with joy, knowing that the three points boosted their sides chances of preserving their Serie A status.

Juventus, who have already qualified for next season's Champions League, remain fourth on 69 points. Genoa are 19th with 28 points, just one point away from the safety zone with two games remaining.

Source: Reuters

