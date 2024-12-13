Juve's win over Man City is in the past, says Motta, Gonzalez returns

Juventus will need to put their midweek Champions League win over Manchester City behind them when they return to Serie A action against Venezia this weekend, with winger Nicolas Gonzalez back from injury, manager Thiago Motta said on Friday.

Motta's side have drawn their last three league games, and after two stalemates in the Champions League, they beat the Premier League champions 2-0 on Wednesday, but now need a victory on Saturday to avoid losing touch with the Serie A leaders.

Juventus are the only unbeaten side in Serie A, but nine draws, more than any team in the league, have left them sixth in the standings, seven points behind Atalanta at the top. Motta enjoyed the City success, but is concentrating on Venezia.

"Obviously the victory helps, but the group is focused on the next one," Motta told reporters before Saturday's home game.

"It was a good game with a deserved victory, but that's part of the past. Now it is cancelled, left behind, we improve and immediately think of Venezia.

"Our approach is always the same. We always have the same respect for our opponents and with the idea of entering the field and giving our best with humility and seriousness."

Juventus have been rocked with injuries in recent times, Gleison Bremer, Juan Cabal, and Arkadiusz Milik are long-term absences, while defender Andrea Cambiaso is still out having missed the game with City.

Jonas Rouhi, who replaced Cambiaso against Bologna, is also now out with injury but there is some good news, with Argentine Gonzalez available after muscular problems kept him out of action for over two months.

"Nico returns to the group, he is very happy because he has worked a lot to make himself available," Motta said.

"I hope I can give him a few minutes."

Motta will have to watch the game with Venezia from the stands, after he was shown a red card in the 2-2 draw with Bologna, but the manager is not overly concerned.

"It will be the first time. I think and hope that it will have little impact, indeed that it can raise the level of responsibility of the team," Motta said.

"From above you could see other things, because on the pitch some things are perceived differently."

Venezia are bottom of the standings on nine points.