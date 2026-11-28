Nov 27 : Agit Kabayel was handed the WBC heavyweight world title by email last June but the German plans to show the world what he is really made of on Saturday.

The 34-year-old became champion when Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk relinquished the belt and the WBC promoted the fighter of Kurdish origin to title holder.

"I was on a plane on my way to Mallorca. After landing, my phone felt like it exploded. My manager then told me it was me. I just asked him: What am I? He said: You're the world champion," Kabayel recalled this week.

The former security guard son of refugees is overwhelming favourite in his first defence, against unbeaten Albanian Nelson Hysa at Duesseldorf's 60,000-capacity Merkur Spiel Arena.

He is Germany's first heavyweight champion since Max Schmeling in 1932.

“People tell me I’m the email champion, but now we will show the world I’m not the email champion,” Kabayel told broadcaster DAZN this week.

The champion should draw a big crowd but still feels he deserves more recognition at home.

“When our footballers become world champions or German athletes win a medal at the Olympics, they are honoured by the Federal President, or the Federal Chancellor might give them a call. When I became world champion, no politician was interested except for the mayor of my hometown of Bochum,” he told Bild and Die Welt this week.

Kabayel, with an unbeaten 27-0 record, weighed in on Friday at 235.7 pounds versus Hysa's 249.3.

Both men are managed by British promoter Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions, with 42-year-old Hysa - fighting on Albanian independence weekend - 16th in the latest WBC rankings with a 25-0 record.

The stadium, home to soccer team Fortuna Duesseldorf, was where British heavyweight Tyson Fury, an old sparring partner of Kabayel, beat Ukraine's Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 to take the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles.

Saturday's fight will mean all of the titles relinquished by Usyk have now been fought for, with Britain's Daniel Dubois holding the WBO belt and Croatia's Filip Hrgovic in possession of the IBF one. Russian Murat Gassievis the WBA champion.