Kalinskaya upsets Raducanu, Fernandez battles into Washington Open final

Anna Kalinskaya outclassed Britain's Emma Raducanu 6–4 6–3 at the Washington Open on Saturday to advance to the final, where she will face Leylah Fernandez.

After a strong start from both players, Kalinskaya secured the first break to lead 5–4 and served out the opening set, handing Raducanu her first dropped set of the tournament.

The two exchanged early breaks in the second set before the Russian pulled ahead once more, taking a lead that proved decisive and breaking again to seal the win.

Having denied fans a rematch of the 2021 U.S. Open final between Raducanu and Fernandez, Kalinskaya will now aim to capture her first WTA 500 title in Sunday’s final.

"It was an interesting match. It's nice to play against Emma," world number 48 Kalinskaya said. "I'm proud of myself. I stayed aggressive and stuck to my plan."

Fernandez "is such a fighter, she plays incredibly and never gives up. I played a tough battle against her a while ago. Tomorrow, I think it’s going to be the same, and I’m excited".

Earlier, Fernandez came from a set down to defeat third seed Elena Rybakina 6–7(2) 7–6(3) 7–6(3) in a marathon battle marked by dominant serving from both players.

Rybakina edged a tight first set, gaining the upper hand in the tiebreak with two clutch return winners.

Fernandez dropped her serve in the opening game of the second set, but Rybakina was unable to serve out the match at 5–4, allowing the Canadian to rally and level the contest by taking the second tiebreak.

As in the opener, neither player dropped serve in the third set, but Fernandez grew in confidence and secured victory in three hours and 12 minutes to reach her first final of the season.

On the men's side, Frenchman Corentin Moutet will face Australian Alex de Minaur in the first semifinal of the ATP 500 tournament, followed by home favourite Ben Shelton taking on Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.