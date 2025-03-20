Logo
Kamada, Kubo strike as Japan become first nation to qualify for World Cup
Kamada, Kubo strike as Japan become first nation to qualify for World Cup

Soccer Football - World Cup - AFC Qualifiers - Third Round - Group C - Japan v Bahrain - Saitama Stadium, Saitama, Japan - March 20, 2025 Japan's Daichi Kamada celebrates scoring their first goal with Takefusa Kubo REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Soccer Football - World Cup - AFC Qualifiers - Third Round - Group C - Japan v Bahrain - Saitama Stadium, Saitama, Japan - March 20, 2025 Japan's Takefusa Kubo celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Soccer Football - World Cup - AFC Qualifiers - Third Round - Group C - Japan v Bahrain - Saitama Stadium, Saitama, Japan - March 20, 2025 Japan's Takefusa Kubo celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Soccer Football - World Cup - AFC Qualifiers - Third Round - Group C - Japan v Bahrain - Saitama Stadium, Saitama, Japan - March 20, 2025 Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu reacts REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Soccer Football - World Cup - AFC Qualifiers - Third Round - Group C - Japan v Bahrain - Saitama Stadium, Saitama, Japan - March 20, 2025 Japan's Takefusa Kubo celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
20 Mar 2025 08:39PM (Updated: 20 Mar 2025 09:18PM)
Japan became the first team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup on Thursday as Daichi Kamada and Takefusa Kubo struck in the second half to earn Hajime Moriyasu's side a 2-0 win over Bahrain at Saitama Stadium and confirm their place at next year's finals.

Crystal Palace midfielder Kamada came off the bench to put Japan in front in the 66th minute and Kubo added the second three minutes from time to keep the Samurai Blue in pole position in Group C of Asia's preliminaries.

The win guarantees Japanese a top two finish in the standings and sees them qualify for an eighth consecutive World Cup finals.

The first two in each of Asia's three qualifying groups are certain to progress to the finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico next year, with the third- and fourth-placed teams advancing to a further round of play-offs.

After an underwhelming first half, Moriyasu introduced Kamada in the 63rd minute and, within three minutes, he had put his side in front.

The 28-year-old finished off a fine move that started with defender Hiroki Ito finding Ayase Ueda in the centre circle, and his pass released Kubo to set up Kamada to score.

Kubo had been Japan's most potent threat and it was fitting that the Real Sociedad playmaker added the second, beating goalkeeper Ebrahim Lutfallah at his near post to put the outcome beyond doubt.

The result means Japan continue to lead Group C by nine points from second-placed Australia, who overcame an early scare to thrash Indonesia 5-1 in Sydney in Patrick Kluivert's first game in charge of the visitors.

Indonesia's Kevin Diks hit the post with an eighth minute penalty and the Socceroos took advantage.

Martin Boyle put Australia ahead from the spot and Jackson Irvine scored a brace, with Nishan Velupillay and Lewis Miller also on target to enhance Australia's qualification hopes.

Source: Reuters
