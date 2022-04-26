Putin says Valieva's skating 'perfection' could not be achieved with doping

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday (Apr 26) that teenage figure skater Kamila Valieva's performances could not have been achieved with the help of any banned substances.

Valieva, who turned 16 on Tuesday, failed a doping test at the Russian national championships last December, but the result was only revealed on Feb 8, a day after she had already helped the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) win the team event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The case cast a shadow on Russians' participation at the Games as they already faced increased scrutiny over separate doping sanctions that saw them compete without their flag and national anthem.

"Through her work, she brought the sport to the level of a real form of art," Putin said of Valieva at a televised awards ceremony at the Kremlin for medallists from the Beijing Games.

"Such perfection cannot be achieved dishonestly with the help of additional substances, manipulations. We very well know that these additional substances are not needed in figure skating."