Kampl winner fuels Leipzig's Champions League hopes

BERLIN: A late goal from Kevin Kampl on Saturday (May 6) gave RB Leipzig a second victory over Freiburg in a week and landed a significant blow in the race for the Bundesliga top four.

Kampl's dainty chip on 73 minutes gave his side a 1-0 win in an otherwise stagnant game in Freiburg, just days after Leipzig had won a German Cup semi-final in the same stadium.

The win saw Marco Rose's side rise to third, leapfrogging both Union Berlin and Freiburg in the race for the Champions League.

Union remained in the top four despite slipping to a 1-0 defeat away to Augsburg.

Dion Beljo's neat first-time finish early in the second half was enough for Augsburg, who have still never lost to Union at home.

The win moved Augsburg closer to safety. Enrico Maassen's side are now six points clear of the bottom three.

Hertha Berlin and Hoffenheim also landed crucial victories in the relegation fight.

Bottom side Hertha kept their slim hopes of survival alive with a tense 2-1 win against fellow strugglers Stuttgart.

Former Stuttgart player Marc Oliver Kempf put Hertha into the lead on half an hour, climbing high in the box to meet a Marco Richter cross.

Serhou Guirassy levelled for Stuttgart with a tap-in, but Hertha restored the lead in first-half stoppage time.

Florian Niederlechner got the faintest of touches on Dodi Lukebakio's inswinging free-kick to squeeze the ball through the fingers of Stuttgart keeper Fabian Bredlow.

Hoffenheim pulled four points clear of danger with an eventful 3-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Frankfurt reached the German Cup final with a dramatic comeback against Stuttgart in midweek, but their sluggish league form continued in a miserable first half against Hoffenheim.

Christoph Baumgartner headed Hoffenheim in front on eight minutes and was later brought down in the box, allowing Andrej Kramaric to double the lead from the penalty spot.

Ihlas Bebou made it three from close range on the stroke of half time, just minutes after Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner had been sent off for throwing a second ball onto the pitch.

Hoffenheim saw red themselves after the break as Stanley Nsoki was sent off for a high foot on Paxten Aaronson. Frankfurt promptly pulled a goal back through Mario Goetze.

Bochum slipped back into the bottom two after they lost 2-0 at Borussia Moenchengladbach. Jonas Hofmann and Lars Stindl scored for the home team.