Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Kane bags hat-trick in leaders Bayern's 4-0 demolition of Stuttgart
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Kane bags hat-trick in leaders Bayern's 4-0 demolition of Stuttgart

Kane bags hat-trick in leaders Bayern's 4-0 demolition of Stuttgart
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v VfB Stuttgart - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - October 19, 2024 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane scores their third goal to complete a hat-trick REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Kane bags hat-trick in leaders Bayern's 4-0 demolition of Stuttgart
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v VfB Stuttgart - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - October 19, 2024 Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman scores their fourth goal REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Kane bags hat-trick in leaders Bayern's 4-0 demolition of Stuttgart
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v VfB Stuttgart - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - October 19, 2024 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane shoots at goal REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Kane bags hat-trick in leaders Bayern's 4-0 demolition of Stuttgart
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v VfB Stuttgart - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - October 19, 2024 Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman scores their fourth goal REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Kane bags hat-trick in leaders Bayern's 4-0 demolition of Stuttgart
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v VfB Stuttgart - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - October 19, 2024 Bayern Munich's Joao Palhinha in action with VfB Stuttgart's Jamie Leweling REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
20 Oct 2024 02:32AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MUNICH, Germany : Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane scored a hat-trick to steer his team to a 4-0 victory over visiting VfB Stuttgart on Saturday, snapping their three-game winless run across all competitions and keeping them top of the Bundesliga.

Kane, who had missed a golden chance in front of goal in the 51st minute, broke the deadlock six minutes later, rifling in from outside the box.

The England captain, who had not scored in his previous two Bundesliga games, the loss to Aston Villa in the Champions League or the recent two England matches earlier in October, then drilled in following a goal mouth scramble on the hour.

He secured his hat-trick in the 80th minute with his eighth league goal of the season after Joao Palhinha's shot was blocked with substitute Kingsley Coman curling in Bayern's fourth goal in the 89th.

The Bavarians are top of the standings on 17 points, ahead on goal difference of RB Leipzig, winners 2-0 at Mainz 05.

Freiburg are third on 15 with champions Bayer Leverkusen in fourth a point behind after their 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement