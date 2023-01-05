Logo
Kane brace catapults Tottenham to 4-0 win at Crystal Palace
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - January 4, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte and Son Heung-min celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - January 4, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Matt Doherty celebrates scoring their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - January 4, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Matt Doherty celebrates scoring their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
05 Jan 2023 06:06AM (Updated: 05 Jan 2023 06:24AM)
LONDON: Striker Harry Kane marked his 300th Premier League appearance with a brace of goals to hand Tottenham Hotspur an emphatic 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace in their London derby at Selhurst Park on Wednesday (Jan 4).

Defender Matt Doherty and Son Heung-min netted further goals for the visitors as Palace capitulated in the second half having been the better side in the opening period when the teams went to the break at 0-0.

The win moves Tottenham to 33 points from their 18 matches and to within two points of fourth-placed Manchester United, though they have played a game more. Palace are in 12th position with 22 points from 17 games.

After a quiet first half, Kane rose highest at the back post to head in Ivan Perisic’s cross on 48 minutes, and shortly afterwards added a second as he collected a pass from Bryan Gil, took a touch and arrowed his shot into the bottom corner to take his career Premier League goals tally to 198.

The win eases the pressure on Tottenham manager Antonio Conte after his Spurs side had lost four of their previous seven topflight matches, including a demoralising 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday that saw them booed off the pitch by their own supporters.

Both sides now switch focus to FA Cup third round ties as Tottenham host third-tier Portsmouth and Palace welcome Premier League rivals Southampton. Both games will be played on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

