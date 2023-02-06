Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Kane breaks Greaves goal record for Tottenham
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Kane breaks Greaves goal record for Tottenham

Kane breaks Greaves goal record for Tottenham

Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - February 5, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their first goal with Dejan Kulusevski and Eric Dier and becomes Tottenham Hotspur's all time top goalscorer REUTERS/David Klein

06 Feb 2023 12:51AM (Updated: 06 Feb 2023 12:51AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Harry Kane became Tottenham Hotspur's all-time record scorer with his 267th goal for the club arriving in the Premier League home game against Manchester City on Sunday.

Kane struck in the 15th minute to give his side the lead and his feat was warmly celebrated by the Spurs fans in the stadium.

England captain Kane had matched the tally of the late Jimmy Greaves when he scored the winner at Fulham last month.

Greaves's record had stood since 1970.

Kane's 267 goals have come in 416 appearances for the club in all competitions while Greaves played 379 games.

Kane's goal was also his 200th in the Premier League.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.