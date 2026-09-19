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Kane breaks record and Olise hits treble as Bayern thrash Union 7-0
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Kane breaks record and Olise hits treble as Bayern thrash Union 7-0

Kane breaks record and Olise hits treble as Bayern thrash Union 7-0
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v 1. FC Union Berlin - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - September 18, 2026 Bayern Munich's Michael Olise celebrates scoring their sixth goal with Harry Kane REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Kane breaks record and Olise hits treble as Bayern thrash Union 7-0
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v 1. FC Union Berlin - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - September 18, 2026 1. FC Union Berlin's Frederik Ronnow and Leopold Querfeld in action with Bayern Munich's Jonathan Tah REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Kane breaks record and Olise hits treble as Bayern thrash Union 7-0
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v 1. FC Union Berlin - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - September 18, 2026 Bayern Munich's Josip Stanisic in action with 1. FC Union Berlin's Michel Aebischer REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Kane breaks record and Olise hits treble as Bayern thrash Union 7-0
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v 1. FC Union Berlin - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - September 18, 2026 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their fourth goal REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Kane breaks record and Olise hits treble as Bayern thrash Union 7-0
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v 1. FC Union Berlin - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - September 18, 2026 Bayern Munich's Michael Olise celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
19 Sep 2026 04:45AM
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MUNICH, Sept 18 : A record-breaking milestone from Harry Kane and a sensational hat-trick by Michael Olise propelled Bayern Munich to the top of the Bundesliga with a 7-0 thrashing of Union Berlin on Friday.

Kane became the fastest player to score 100 Bundesliga goals, reaching the mark in his 98th top-flight appearance to eclipse the previous record of 129 matches set by Dieter Mueller in the 1970s.

Olise delivered a masterclass performance, winning a penalty, setting up Kane's second goal and scoring three goals of his own.

Jamal Musiala set the rout in motion after 18 minutes from an Alphonso Davies set-up before Olise took centre stage. The French winger was brought down by Tom Rothe in the 39th minute, allowing Kane to coolly convert from the spot and get his historic 100th league goal. Olise got on the scoresheet himself four minutes later, finishing off a pass from Musiala.

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In the 54th minute, Olise set up Kane to smash home his second goal of the night.

Substitute Ismael Saibari added a fifth in the 70th minute before Olise completed his memorable treble with two quickfire strikes in the 73rd and 76th minutes.

The win puts Bayern top of the table on 10 points, one ahead of SC Freiburg, who travel to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Source: Reuters
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